Simon Rusk joins a Stockport side fifth in the National League

Stockport County have named Brighton Under-23 coach Simon Rusk as their new boss on a contract until 2024.

The ex-Boston and Crawley midfielder, 39, replaces Jim Gannon, who was sacked last week after five years in charge.

Rusk has not managed at senior level but had two spells as first-team coach at the Seagulls under Chris Hughton.

"I'm looking to continuing the great work that's been done and can reassure fans I will devote everything to the role," he told the Stockport website. external-link

Former Motherwell, Brighton and Wolves manager Mark McGhee joins as assistant boss alongside Dave Conlon, who had been in interim charge at Edgeley Park.

"Simon is a young talent, very highly regarded in the industry and, supported by Mark and Dave, we think we have found the best of all worlds," said director of football Simon Wilson.

The decision to dismiss Gannon, who made nearly 400 appearances for County as a player and has had three spells as their manager, was "not results based but centred around culture".