Anthony Jeffrey: Winger leaves National League side Wrexham
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Wrexham winger Anthony Jeffrey has left the National League club after his short-term deal expired.
The ex-Dover Athletic player joined the Dragons in September following a successful trial.
A product of the Arsenal academy, the 26-year-old Guyana international made eight appearances for Dean Keates' side.
"The club wishes to put on record it's thanks to AJ for his efforts," Wrexham said in a statement.