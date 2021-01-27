Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman has managed clubs including Fulham and Coventry City

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman is keen to return to management but says he will be "cautious" which job he will take on.

Coleman has been out of work since he was sacked by Hebei China Fortune in May 2019 after 11 months in charge.

The 50-year-old wants to work abroad once again but admits that is unlikely until the Covid-19 pandemic has eased.

"I want to go back to work and be back in the thick of it. I miss it," Coleman said.

"But at the moment there's bigger challenges for everybody to get through this situation, where nobody could foresee what was going to happen.

"Everybody's trying to deal with it in different ways and make sure everybody gets through it as healthy and safely as they can.

"Then when that's finished maybe one or two things will free themselves up and we'll have one or two more options."

Coleman succeeded the late Gary Speed as Wales manager in 2012 and four years later led them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, their first major finals since 1958.

Chris Coleman was Wales manager between 2012 and 2017

The former Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham defender left his role with the national side in November 2017 to join Sunderland.

But he was unable to save the Black Cats from relegation to League One and was sacked in April 2018.

As well as working in China, Coleman has managed Real Sociedad in Spain and Greek side Larissa, and wants to manage overseas again.

"For me, we want to travel the world if we can and work abroad in other countries," Coleman told BBC Radio Wales.

"It is our goal but in the current climate it is very, very difficult.

"We've come very close on two occasions but we just missed out unfortunately, but that's the industry.

"Beggars can't be choosers, I know that. But I think with being a bit older and a bit more experienced I don't want to jump straight in.

"I've done that once or twice before and had my fingers burnt, so I'm trying to be a bit more cautious."