The finals of the cup competitions have been played at Windsor Park in recent years

This season's Junior Cup and Youth Cup competitions have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish FA said it took the decision to cancel the cups after the competitions' committee considered the current health situation and extended lockdown restrictions.

"The committee recognised the difficulties faced by clubs and leagues during this period and both competitions were cancelled with immediate effect," a statement from the Irish FA said.

Cliftonville won the 2019-20 Youth Cup, while Willowbank lifted the Junior Cup that season.