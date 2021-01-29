Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Adam Idah and Barry Coffey competed together for the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level

Cliftonville have completed a loan move for Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Barry Coffey.

Coffey, 19, will stay at Solitude for remainder of the Irish Premiership season.

The Tipperary native featured for Celtic's first-team in 2019-20 pre-season and is a regular for the reserve side.

He will be unavailable for Saturday's encounter with Glenavon.

Coffey featured at the Under-19 European Championships in 2019 and scored the winning goal against Czech Republic that secured the Republic's place in the semi-finals.

He is the latest player to join the Reds in a busy window after Aaron McCarey, Rory Hale, Eoin Taggert and Kris Lowe all linked-up with Paddy McLaughlin's outfit.

Cliftonville sit sixth in the Irish Premiership table, 11 points behind leaders Linfield.