Barry Coffey joins Cliftonville on loan from Celtic
Cliftonville have completed a loan move for Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Barry Coffey.
Coffey, 19, will stay at Solitude for remainder of the Irish Premiership season.
The Tipperary native featured for Celtic's first-team in 2019-20 pre-season and is a regular for the reserve side.
He will be unavailable for Saturday's encounter with Glenavon.
Coffey featured at the Under-19 European Championships in 2019 and scored the winning goal against Czech Republic that secured the Republic's place in the semi-finals.
He is the latest player to join the Reds in a busy window after Aaron McCarey, Rory Hale, Eoin Taggert and Kris Lowe all linked-up with Paddy McLaughlin's outfit.
Cliftonville sit sixth in the Irish Premiership table, 11 points behind leaders Linfield.