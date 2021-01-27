Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Greg Cunningham previously played for Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Preston. He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers

New Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy says defender Greg Cunningham is returning to his former club Preston.

Cunningham has played just six times for the Bluebirds this term.

McCarthy says the Welsh club are also going to recall defender Ciaron Brown from his loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Livingston.

"Greg is going to Preston. I have Joe Bagan and Joe Bennett, so we are a bit overloaded with left backs," McCarthy said after their 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

Cunningham, 29, who joined Cardiff from Preston for £4m in 2018, had entered the final six months of his Cardiff deal.

His Bluebirds career was beset by injury and as he spent last season on loan at Blackburn. He only made 14 appearances for the club.

Brown, 23, who also spent last season with Livingston, has made 17 appearances this season, helping his side to fifth in the SPL.

"I am also going to bring back Ciaron Brown back from Livingston, because I'd like to have a look at him," the 61-year old added.

"He's got a year's option but he's in the last year of his contract. He's a left sided centre back or left back who my chief scout who watches all the games in Scotland said straight away I should bring back, so that is what I am doing."