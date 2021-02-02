Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham forward Carlos Vinicius came on as a half-time substitute against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham may need to monitor the fitness of Tanguy Ndombele, who was forced off at Brighton through injury.

Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Kane remain out, and the latter's absence could mean Carlos Vinicius starts his first Premier League game.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech should come back into contention after being rested against Burnley on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante was on the bench against the Clarets, so the Blues could have a fully-fit squad for this match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Thomas Tuchel's biggest test so far as Chelsea boss, even with Tottenham on a poor run of form.

It seems to be the same old story with Spurs - Harry Kane gets injured, and they are not the same team without him.

Gareth Bale's arrival last September was meant to help change that but he looks a shadow of his former self.

Bale has lost that zip which was his trademark and, when I watch him play, it doesn't really seem like he is enjoying it.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in the past four Premier League meetings, keeping a clean sheet in three of them (W3, D1).

Spurs could lose back-to-back home league matches against Chelsea for the first time since a run of three defeats between 2004 and 2005, when current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Blues.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could lose three consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since November 2012.

Tottenham have trailed for 118 minutes in their past two league games, having been behind for just 102 minutes in their first 18 matches this season.

They are the only side yet to lose a London derby in this season's Premier League, although they have drawn four of five such matches.

Jose Mourinho is in danger of losing back-to-back home league games for the first time in his managerial career.

Chelsea