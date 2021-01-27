Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian full-back Josh Doig is attracting interest from Celtic, Leeds United and Manchester City ahead of a possible summer move, with the the 18-year-old also drawing interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, although the latter have stepped away until new manager Thomas Tuchel's priorities are known. (Goal.com) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a reported £2.5m move for Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies but has admitted there are no guarantees the Glasgow club will reinvest some proceeds from the £11.5m sale of right-back Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen during January. (The Scotsman) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon is planning talks with Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell over some late transfer additions after right-back Jeremie Frimpong's sale to Bayer Leverkusen. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed there have been no bids for Odsonne Edouard during January and does not expect the want-away French striker to leave this month. (The National) external-link

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall believes defender Jack Simpson and midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, who have both been linked with a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, have made up their minds to leave this summer. (The National) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo is on the verge of a loan move to Wigan Athletic, with the 29-year-old having had limited playing time with the Scottish Premiership side this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Sunderland have made a move for Ross County striker Ross Stewart, the 24-year-old who is out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County will complete the signing of 28-year-old Motherwell forward Jordan White on Thursday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers centre-half Filip Helander has already mapped out his retirement plans despite being only 27, saying he wants to end his career with his favourite side, Malmo, in his native Sweden. (The National) external-link

Striker Armand Gnanduillet rejected three offers from England to join Hearts after leaving Turkish club Altay. (The Scotsman) external-link