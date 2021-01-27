Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack Simpson (left) came through the youth ranks with Bournemouth

Rangers have confirmed the signing of "much-coveted" Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson on a pre-contract agreement.

The 24-year-old, who is a product of the Cherries' youth academy, has made only 12 appearances this season.

Nine of those were starts for the side sitting sixth in the Championship.

But Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: "It has been well publicised that he has been a much-coveted player south of the border."

Simpson, a centre-back who has also played at left-back, has made 35 appearances for Bournemouth since making his debut in October 2017 but is out of contract in July.

"We are always looking at how we can improve and Jack fits the profile that we are looking to add as we develop and move the squad forward again," Wilson told his club website.

"His contractual situation at Bournemouth provided a natural and attractive moment for us to pursue Jack's signature."

Bournemouth, who are looking to return to the English top flight after relegation in the summer, say Simpson will remain at the Vitality Stadium until the end of his contract.

Rangers have also been linked with Bournemouth's Nnamdi Ofoborh and, prior to confirmation of Simpson's move, manager Jason Tindall had conceded that it looked like both would leave his club when their contracts expire this summer.

Ofoborh, a 21-year-old midfielder, has made five appearances for Bournemouth this season after getting his first taste of first-team football on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Simpson joins Aberdeen forward Scott Wright in sealing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers this week.