Yannick Bolasie's last competitive appearance was for Sporting Lisbon in February 2020

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed winger Yannick Bolasie from Everton on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who joined Everton in a £25m deal in 2016, has not played in almost a year having been on loan with Sporting Lisbon during 2019-20.

A deal to bring Bolasie to Teesside on loan earlier this season fell through.

"I asked if he could help us out until the end of the season and get some fitness in," boss Neil Warnock said.

"We can't expect wonders but he's a good lad and he can play different positions for me. He'll be good in the dressing room and it's a big boost for us."

Bolasie has previously played for Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City before he moved to Crystal Palace in 2012, where he played under Warnock and made 143 appearances as well as scoring 13 goals for the club.

He moved to Everton in 2016 but suffered a serious knee injury in his first season and was ruled out for nearly a year.

During 2018-19, he went on to have spells on loan with Anderlecht and Aston Villa before joining Sporting on a season-long loan, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

