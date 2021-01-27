Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury have had three games postponed this month because of coronavirus outbreaks

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill remains in hospital with coronavirus but continues to pick the team, says stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham.

The 56-year-old went into hospital on 15 January and spent time in intensive care but has since been recovering.

In Cotterill's absence Wilbraham and coach David Longwell have overseen defeats at Southampton and Sunderland.

"He's had a bit of a bad week to be honest again, he keeps having setbacks with little things," Wilbraham said.

"I think when he first took the job he used up a lot of his immunity and strength - he didn't take a day off - and he's been hit really hard with the virus," he added to BBC Radio Shropshire.

Former Bristol City, Burnley and Cheltenham manager Cotterill has been in charge at League One Shrewsbury since 27 November.

Wilbraham said Cotterill is "down to not be around the training ground" and "misses the lads terribly".

"Me and Dave [Longwell] have been reporting back to the gaffer on who's doing well in training and that's giving him the decisions as well to choose the team, because he is still picking the team," he added.