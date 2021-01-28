Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Jordan White (centre) had yet to score in 20 Motherwell appearances

Ross County have signed Jordan White from Motherwell, with manager John Hughes saying he is impressed with the striker's "hunger".

The 28-year-old, who has agreed a deal with County until the end of the current season, joined Well last summer on a contract due to expire in 2022.

But he has made 20 appearances, all but three from the bench, without scoring.

"If you look at his career, he has scored goals," Hughes told County's official website.

"But he has also been a focal point for the teams he has played with and is somebody that can offer something different to us. At 28, he will be one of the more experienced players in the group and can have a big part to play between now and the end of the season."

White's switch comes the morning after Motherwell beat County 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership in Dingwall to hand Graham Alexander his first win since being appointed manager.

It will be White's second spell in the Highlands having joined Motherwell from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he was top scorer for two seasons.

White started his career with Dunfermline Athletic before spells with Drogheda, Clyde, Falkirk, Stirling Albion, Livingston, Wrexham and Barrow.

He becomes Hughes' second addition in a couple of days after the arrival of goalkeeper Joe Hilton on loan from Blackburn Rovers.