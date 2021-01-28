Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have been draw with Belgium and Denmark in their qualifying group for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania.

Scot Gemmill's side will also face Kazakhstan and Turkey in Group I, which is the only qualification group with five teams rather than six.

All group winners and the best runner-up, not counting results against the sixth-placed team, progress.

The remaining eight runners-up enter play-offs for the final four spots.

Dates for fixtures are still to be confirmed.

Gemmill's team, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Turkey missed out on the finals of this year's championship in Hungary and Slovenia but the Danes are in Group C with France, Iceland and Russia.