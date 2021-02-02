Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Michail Antonio, who has scored five Premier League goals this season, is the Hammers' only recognised forward

West Ham manager David Moyes says he was not prepared to buy a striker during the January window just to "appease" people.

The Hammers signed Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan and made winger Said Benrahma's loan from Brentford permanent.

After selling record signing Sebastian Haller to Ajax, Michail Antonio is their only recognised forward.

"We were looking and we had money to spend," said Moyes.

"But we are trying not to go down the same path as before. I am not going to sign players who have come in to appease people."

West Ham were looking at Josh King but had backed away from a deal before Everton signed the Norwegian striker on a six-month contract.

Having seen the disappointing result of huge spending during the 18 months Manuel Pellegrini was in charge on the likes of Haller and Felipe Anderson, Moyes wants to keep constructing his squad carefully, particularly as they have done so well this season by rising to fifth in the Premier League.

"When the club spent £200m, people said it was great and we were going places - it didn't work out that well," he said.

"We do want to add to what we have and we tried for a striker, but the players we wanted weren't available."