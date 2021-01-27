Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Funso Ojo began his career at PSV Eindhoven

Aberdeen have loaned midfielder Funso Ojo to English League One side Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

Ojo has played 13 games for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions this season, who he joined from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old has made 294 career appearances including for European sides PSV Eindhoven, Willem II, Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht.

During his spell at Scunthorpe he played 87 matches, scoring three goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.