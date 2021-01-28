Last updated on .From the section Irish

McAree was manager of Coleraine for an eight month period

Former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine manager Rodney McAree has been appointed as Warrenpoint Town's new first team coach.

McAree replaces Robert McQuillan, who has stepped down from the post.

"Rodney is a super addition to the senior staff. He will be a great asset to Gavin [Dykes] and I and we are really looking forward to getting going," said Point manager Barry Gray.

Warrenpoint sit ninth in the Irish Premiership table on 12 points.

During his tenure as Dungannon boss, McAree guided the Stangmore Park club to a League Cup success in February 2018.

Seven months later he left the County Tyrone outfit to replace St Mirren-bound Oran Kearney as Coleraine manager but left that position by mutual consent in May 2019 after a sixth place finish in the league.

"Rodney has so much experience at premier league level as both a manager and coach, his knowledge and experience will be massive to me as we move forward with our preparations and progression with the new panel," added Gray.

"We must also give thanks to the outgoing Robert McQuillan. Robert has played a vital role through the first team transformation over the last 12+ months."

Warrenpoint travel to Shamrock Park to face Portadown in their next league fixture.