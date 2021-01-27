Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Dean Kiely's Republic of Ireland playing career spanned nine years

Dean Kiely has been appointed the Republic of Ireland's new goalkeeper coach, but will continue to perform the same role at Crystal Palace.

The former Republic international joins Stephen Kenny's coaching staff ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign which gets under way in March.

Alan Kelly stepped down from the role earlier this month, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as his reason.

Kiely, capped 11 times, described the opportunity as a "tremendous honour".

"I've always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football," said Kiely.

"It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions."

Republic manager Kenny added: "His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience."

Part of the Republic of Ireland squad which qualified for the 2002 World Cup, Kiely made more than 750 appearances during a playing career spanning two decades.

He has worked at Palace as goalkeeper coach since January 2018 and has become a key part of Roy Hodgson's staff at Selhurst Park.