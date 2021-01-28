Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Ben Pearson made 165 appearances for Preston after joining in January 2016

Bournemouth have signed Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson for an undisclosed fee.

Pearson, 26, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal after playing 165 games for Preston in five years.

The ex-England youth international began his career at Manchester United and had two loan spells at Barnsley.

Pearson was in the final year of his contract at Deepdale and BBC Radio Solent understands the transfer fee paid by Bournemouth is 'minimal'.

"As soon as I heard of Bournemouth's interest I wanted to come here," Pearson told the club website

"It is a good club with big ambitions to get back into the Premier League, which is somewhere I want to be as well, so we have the same aim."

