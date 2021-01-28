Last updated on .From the section Football

The qualifying draw for the 2023 Uefa European Championship took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Thursday

England will face Czech Republic in 2023 Uefa Under-21 European Championship qualifying, while Wales meet Netherlands and Northern Ireland take on Spain.

Scotland have been drawn alongside Denmark and Belgium, while Republic of Ireland will face Italy.

England and the Czechs are joined in Group G by Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo and Andorra.

Qualifying for the tournament begins in March 2021 and runs until June 2022.

As well as the Dutch, Wales face Group E games against Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar.

Northern Ireland will meet Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta along with Spain in Group C.

Scotland are in Group I - the only one which features five teams rather than six - alongside Turkey and Kazakhstan as well as Denmark and Belgium.

Joining Italy and Republic of Ireland in Group F are Sweden, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg.

The are nine groups in total, with the nine winners plus the best runner-up - not including results against sixth-placed teams - qualifying for the 2023 tournament, which will be held in Georgia and Romania.

The eight other runners-up will reach play-offs to be played in September 2022, with four further tournament places at stake.

England were the only home nation to qualify for the 2021 Under-21 European Championship, which is being held in Hungary and Slovenia.

The group stages take place in March with an eight-team knockout phase to follow in May and June.