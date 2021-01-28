Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larmour's expected move to Crusaders was finalised on Thursday night

Glenavon central defender Daniel Larmour has completed his expected move to Crusaders.

Larmour, 22, had been linked with Crusaders and has agreed a three-and-half-year deal with the Belfast club.

Glenavon have signed Dergview centre-back Lee McNulty and striker Josh Doyle who joins from Leinster Senior League side Bluebell United.

Cliftonville, meanwhile, have snapped up experienced Dungannon Swifts midfielder Kris Lowe.

Larmour expressed delight after completing his move to the Crues.

"When I knew Crusaders where interested I just couldn't wait to get down and see around the place and meet everyone," he said.

"Crusaders have a great squad and I know I will have to get settled in and work hard and show what I can do in training and hopefully when I get my chance I can take it."

With centre-back Larmour has departed, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has brought in Northern Ireland junior international defender McNulty and Bluebell striker Doyle.

Hamilton already has centre-backs Andrew Doyle and Colin Coates in his squad.

"We've taken a gamble on him (McNulty) but from our point of view it was an educated gamble," Hamilton told the Glenavon website.

"Ivan Sproule talks about him very, very highly and if anyone can give you a recommendation on a player it's him, given his career.

"We're down to Coatesy and Doyler who, no disrespect to them, are not going to be able to play every Saturday and Tuesday for the next seven weeks. Doyler has issues with his knee at times and Coatesy is getting on in years."

Lowe, who spent a decade at Dungannon, becomes Cliftonvillle's fourth signing during the January transfer window after the arrivals of Aaron McCarey, Rory Hale and Eoin Teggart.