Irish Premiership Tuesday night round-up

Just a matter of weeks ago it looked like the Irish Premiership title race was developing into a two-horse race, or at best a three-way battle, with Linfield, Larne and Crusaders vying for superiority near the top of the table.

Those clubs all dropped points on Tuesday however, with Linfield and Larne losing to Cliftonville and Coleraine respectively and the Crues being held to a draw by Portadown.

Ahead of this weekend's latest round of games, BBC Sport NI analyst Liam Beckett explains that he believes up to five clubs could now be in the running to land the Gibson Cup.

"Going by their early season form the smart money looked to be on Linfield or Larne to win the title, with Crusaders in the mix but not totally convincing," said Beckett.

"Tuesday's results threw a spanner in the works however with Linfield and Larne slipping up and that has opened up the title race.

"The top trio did not lose ground on each other but they allowed the chasing pack to close the gap and gave them some glimmer of hope.

"At this stage I wouldn't rule out Coleraine or Ballymena as both sides have really got their acts together after indifferent starts to the season."

The Premiership's top six look more tightly bunched after Tuesday night's results

Coleraine and Ballymena on strong runs

Coleraine go into Saturday's appetising encounter at home to Crusaders on the back of five straight wins, a sequence which has propelled them to fourth place in the table, two points above Ballymena, who have a game in hand over their derby rivals.

David Jeffrey's side have won five and drawn two of their last seven top-flight outings but have only played once in the last five weeks because of a combination of Covid-related interruptions and inclement weather.

The Braidmen are due back in action in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off against Carrick Rangers, a match which will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website and the BBC iPlayer.

"Ballymena were on a really good run so the last thing they will have wanted is the kind of stop-start situation they have found themselves in over the last month as that can break a team's momentum," added Beckett.

"It looked like an impossible task for the likes of Coleraine and Ballymena at one stage but now it looks 'do-able' and for the neutrals that is fantastic."

'Away day blues' for Linfield and Crues

For Linfield, their 4-3 reverse at the hands of Cliftonville saw them suffer a third defeat of the campaign - all away from home and on each occasion their opponents coming from behind to secure victory.

Given that the frugal nature of their 'goals against' column has played a key role in clinching successive championships, the loss at Solitude left Blues manager David Healy lamenting his side's uncharacteristic defensive lapses.

"We've probably conceded too many goals this season given that our defence has probably given us the platform to go on and win games and the league over the last couple of seasons," said Healy.

"That's three defeats on the road for us and all from winning positions. It's something we need to be better at, knowing how to go on and win games," he added.

Jamie Glackin and David McDaid in action during Coleraine's 2-1 midweek win over Larne

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch insists he is "not worried" by his side's recent results in which they have gone down to home defeats by Ballymena and Coleraine, with a draw away to Crusaders sandwiched in between.

The east Antrim side had been unbeaten at their Inver Park ground throughout 2020.

Third-placed Crusaders meanwhile have been suffering something of a dose of 'away day blues' as they have lost eight and drawn two of their last 12 fixtures away from their Seaview home.

"It will be interesting to see how Linfield and Larne respond, that will tell a tale as their managers will be throwing down the gauntlet to their players to roll up their sleeves and put together another run," argued Beckett.

"Crusaders have turned their home ground into something of a fortress but they need to show a bigger return away from home - when you see Coleraine winning at Larne it shows if you get your tactics right and everyone is on top of their game you can get results away from your own ground."

European spots a target for Reds and Glens

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin hailed recent midfield acquisition Rory Hale as "the best player on the pitch" in the win over Linfield and has outlined that he and another signing, goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, are already helping to instil a "winning mentality" in the north Belfast club's dressing room.

"I was impressed by Rory Hale on Tuesday night. He seems to have got his appetite back while Conor McMenamin was a revelation with some clinical finishing," observed Beckett.

"I don't think Cliftonville will be chasing for the title but qualification for Europe is certainly something that they can contend for.

"The same could be said of Glentoran who have a lot of quality and have recovered somewhat after a very disappointing start to the season.

"Mick McDermott has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal - 20 good players - but it may take the rest of this term before he realises what his best starting XI is.

"At the minute he has so many to choose from and sometimes a massive squad can present as many problems as a small squad. Next season I expect them to be a threat for the league title."

