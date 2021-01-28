Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Jason Cummings scored a double for Shrewsbury against Liverpool in last season's FA Cup

Former Rangers and Hibernian striker Jason Cummings has joined Dundee from Shrewsbury Town on an 18-month deal.

The 25-year-old broke through at Easter Road, winning the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 before a transfer to Nottingham Forest in 2017.

He scored twice in 15 games on loan at Rangers in 2018 before temporary spells with Peterborough and Luton.

He signed for Shrewsbury in 2019 but has been largely used as a substitute by the League One side.

Capped twice for Scotland during his time at Forest, he made headlines in January of last year when he came off the bench to score twice to earn an FA Cup replay with Liverpool.

At Championship level, Cumming scored 55 goals in 98 games for Hibs.

Dundee, currently third in the second tier, have also landed Tottenham defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott, 18, on loan until the end of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.