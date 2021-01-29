Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jokull Andresson kept two clean sheets in nine appearances for Exeter in October and November

Exeter City have re-signed Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on loan.

The Iceland youth international, 19, will stay at City until the end of the season and joins after Lewis Ward moved on loan to League One side Portsmouth.

Andresson spent a month at Exeter on emergency loan earlier this season after injuries to both senior keepers.

Last week he joined Morecambe on a seven-day emergency loan to cover for injuries and kept a clean sheet in the Shrimps' 2-0 win at Exeter on Tuesday.

"This gives us a bit of security in terms of bringing Jokull back to the club," Exeter manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"He kept two clean sheets in his last two games, unfortunately one of those was against ourselves.

"But we know what he brings, he's a great personality and he finds a way of keeping that ball out of the back of the net.

"I'm pleased he's had that seven days at Morecambe and got a couple of games under his belt, and depending on the time frame he's got a chance to be in contention this weekend."

