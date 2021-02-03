Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The reigning champions host the team desperate to take their crown on Sunday.

Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League was halted by Burnley in January, although they have shown a recent return to form away from Anfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are in scintillating form, topping the table with nine consecutive wins.

But with players being used out of position on Merseyside and a surprising lack of attacking options at City, how many players from each side would you choose to make your combined XI?