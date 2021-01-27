Last updated on .From the section Watford

Rob Elliot spent almost nine years with Newcastle and made a total of 68 appearances

Watford have signed former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old left the Magpies in the summer, having made 55 Premier League appearances during a nine-year spell in the north east.

Elliot, who has four Republic of Ireland caps, had been training at Charlton Athletic.

He started his career with the Addicks, playing 109 times, and has also been on loan at Notts County and Accrington.

First-choice Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster has missed the previous four league games with a finger injury, with Daniel Bachmann stepping up to the starting line-up.

