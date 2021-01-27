Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Josh Reid made his first-team debut for Ross County on the opening day of the season against Motherwell

Championship side Coventry City have signed teenage defender Josh Reid from Ross County for what they describe as a "significant" undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old left-back, who has made 24 appearances this season, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Boss Mark Robins told the club website: external-link "Josh is a young footballer with a lot of potential.

"He can get forward well and is a strong defender so is built very much in the modern style of full-back."

