Joe Walsh came through Gillingham's youth academy and made a total of eight first-team appearances for the Kent club

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Joe Walsh from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the R's and will initially join their under-23 squad.

Walsh has featured five times in all competitions for the Gills this season, making his League One debut as a substitute in October.

"Joe is a bright prospect," Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website. external-link

