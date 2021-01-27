Joe Walsh: Queens Park Rangers sign goalkeeper from Gillingham
Last updated on .From the section QPR
Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Joe Walsh from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the R's and will initially join their under-23 squad.
Walsh has featured five times in all competitions for the Gills this season, making his League One debut as a substitute in October.
"Joe is a bright prospect," Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.