Matt Jay has netted 26 times in 107 appearances for Exeter since making his debut in September 2013

Matt Jay and Josh Key are among four players who have signed new deals with League Two club Exeter City.

Fellow academy graduates Cheick Diabate and Harry Kite have also extended their contracts with the Grecians.

Jay, 24, has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this season while fellow midfielder Key, 21, has featured 26 times, including at right-back.

Defender Diabate, 19, made his senior debut in November and midfielder Kite, 20, has made six outings in 2020-21.

"We are delighted to tie down these four talented players who have all come through the academy," Exeter boss Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

The Devon side have not disclosed the length of the quartet's new deals, but say they have all committed their "long-term future" to the club.