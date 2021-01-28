Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Paul Smyth scored once in 21 games for Wycombe last season, a promotion campaign for the Chairboys

Queens Park Rangers have loaned Paul Smyth to Accrington Stanley, having recalled the Northern Ireland striker from Charlton Athletic.

Smyth scored one goal in 14 games while with the Addicks for the opening half of the season.

The 23-year-old scored three goals in 16 games in a prior spell with Stanley in 2018-19, and helped Wycombe to promotion from League One last term.

"Accrington are a good team and everyone knows that now," Smyth said.

"And they're showing it out on the pitch. It would be a nice target, I got promoted with Wycombe and it was brilliant so I've had that feeling and the desire and drive."

