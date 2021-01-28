Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez both moved to the Italian top flight from Manchester, Dzeko leaving City for Roma in 2015 and Sanchez departing United for Inter in 2019

Roma are in talks over a deal to swap Edin Dzeko for Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko's Roma future is in doubt after a major fallout with manager Paulo Fonseca.

It is understood Roma initiated the contact with Inter, who signed Sanchez from Manchester United on a three-year deal in August after a year on loan.

Sanchez has struggled to make an impact this term, scoring just twice, and boss Antonio Conte is open to the move.

Both clubs are still in contention for the Serie A title in Italy. Inter are second, two points behind leaders AC Milan, and Roma third as the campaign reaches its halfway stage.