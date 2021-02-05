Gillingham v Lincoln City

First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Lincoln City 1.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 20SlatteryBooked at 40mins
- 8Dempsey
- 10Graham
- 11Lee
- 16MacDonald
- 19OliverBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 6Morton
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 17Johnson
- 21O'Connor
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 5Jackson
- 16Walsh
- 7Edun
- 18McGrandles
- 23Bridcutt
- 10GrantBooked at 43mins
- 20Johnson
- 9Hopper
- 27Rogers
Substitutes
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 8Jones
- 11Scully
- 15Bramall
- 26Anderson
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Half Time
Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).
Offside, Lincoln City. Conor McGrandles tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jordan Graham (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City).
Post update
Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
Post update
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Callum Slattery (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).
Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
