League One
GillinghamGillingham0Lincoln CityLincoln City1

Gillingham v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 20SlatteryBooked at 40mins
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Graham
  • 11Lee
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19OliverBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 6Morton
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 17Johnson
  • 21O'Connor

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 5Jackson
  • 16Walsh
  • 7Edun
  • 18McGrandles
  • 23Bridcutt
  • 10GrantBooked at 43mins
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 8Jones
  • 11Scully
  • 15Bramall
  • 26Anderson
  • 31Long
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Lincoln City 1.

  2. Post update

    Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Lincoln City. Conor McGrandles tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Graham (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City).

  8. Post update

    Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).

  11. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  15. Booking

    Callum Slattery (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).

  18. Post update

    Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 5th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163636201651
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123233-134
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories