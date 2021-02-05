Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|14
|11
|0
|3
|40
|17
|23
|33
|2
|Dunfermline
|14
|6
|6
|2
|24
|15
|9
|24
|3
|Raith Rovers
|13
|6
|3
|4
|28
|22
|6
|21
|4
|Dundee
|13
|5
|5
|3
|24
|24
|0
|20
|5
|Ayr
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|17
|3
|17
|6
|Morton
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|17
|7
|Inverness CT
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|15
|3
|14
|8
|Queen of Sth
|13
|4
|2
|7
|19
|30
|-11
|14
|9
|Arbroath
|14
|2
|5
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|11
|10
|Alloa
|13
|2
|2
|9
|13
|32
|-19
|8
