Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are close to agreeing a pre-contract deal with Preston North End defender Ben Davies this summer but have opened talks in the hope of securing the 25-year-old before the end of the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Preston North End defender Ben Davies has received a pre-contract offer from Celtic, but reports that the 25-year-old has agreed a deal are premature and Bournemouth are also hopeful of signing him. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have opened preliminary talks with 19-year-old Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Shaw about a pre-contract agreement. (The Scotsman) external-link

Birmingham City have agreed a fee with Aberdeen for 24-year-old striker Sam Cosgrove after English Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday were priced out of a move. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Birmingham City have launched a £2m move for Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove but are also interested in Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet as they look to add a striker to their squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Birmingham City have tabled a £2m bid for Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, while the Scottish Premiership club have also received an offer of more than £1m for centre-half Ryan Porteous from Millwall.(Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour is poised to leave Chelsea on loan this month after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager. (The National) external-link

Rangers have agreed to loan winger Jordan Jones to Sunderland for the rest of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester City are set to get more than £3m from a 30% sell-on clause following the transfer of Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m earlier this week. (Talksport) external-link