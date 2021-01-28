Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Romaine Sawyers was sent the message during West Brom's 5-0 home defeat by Manchester City on Tuesday

West Bromwich Albion have contacted police over an alleged racist message sent to midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

West Brom say an "abhorrent message" was sent to Sawyers on social media during the loss to Manchester City.

They have called for "the toughest available legal punishment" and will ban the individual responsible from The Hawthorns for life.

"There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it," said the Premier League club.

"Albion will offer Romaine the relevant support required at this time and continues with its long-standing commitment to help rid football of racism."

Saint Kitts and Nevis international Sawyers, 29, played for West Brom between 2009 and 2013 and rejoined the club from Brentford in 2019.

He helped them win promotion from the Championship in 2019-20 - playing 42 league games - and has played 18 times in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were racially abused on social media after Wednesday's loss to Sheffield United.

The Professional Footballers' Association, the players' union, has encouraged Tuanzebe and Martial - as well as any other player targeted by racial abuse - to "press charges".

On Monday, the UK government held talks with current and former footballers about tackling discrimination and abuse.

The government plans to introduce new laws on online abuse this year and the Premier League has launched its own online abuse reporting system.