All football in the SWPL also remains suspended

Scottish Cup fixtures planned for 20 February will not go ahead, while Scotland's lower leagues and women's football will remain suspended until 14 February at the earliest.

The Scottish FA will review the situation on 10 February.

That will coincide with the Scottish government's review of its lockdown.

Levels below the Championship and in the Scottish Women's Premier League were suspended for three weeks initially on 11 January.

Leagues 1 & 2, the Highland and Lowland Leagues, the East, West and South of Scotland Leagues, Scottish Junior FA leagues and the North Caledonian League were all put into limbo.

Meanwhile, Scottish Cup ties between 12 January and 1 February were to be rescheduled, with 12 second-round ties still to be concluded following postponements.

SFA president Rod Petrie said: "A number of initiatives have been suggested which may help to make the eventual return to playing efficient without compromising safety.

"The decision to extend the suspension is necessary given the Scottish Government's own extension of existing lockdown measures. Football will play its part to support the collective effort to reduce the spread of the new variants of the COVID-19 virus."