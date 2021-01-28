Sam Cosgrove (left) has scored three times this season

Striker Sam Cosgrove will leave Aberdeen following a bid from Birmingham City "if the money is right", says manager Derek McInnes.

A deal with the English Championship club has yet to be concluded for the 24-year-old Englishman, with talks with Aberdeen ongoing.

"The indications are there could be a deal to be done," McInnes said.

"Discussions moved on quite quickly last night and we will see where we pick up on that today."

Cosgrove, who has 18 months of his current contract remaining, scored 23 goals for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

However, he has netted just three times in 16 appearances this campaign.

Cosgrove, who started his career with Wigan Athletic, joined Aberdeen after leaving Carlisle United in 2018.

McInnes pointed out that "significant offers" for players had to be considered "in the current climate" and compared it to Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna's club record transfer to Nottingham Forest.

"We know how key a player he is both for us and the country and we have had to deal with that situation, but it was good money and we felt it was the right thing to do," he said.

"It is a constant challenge having to replace good players, but it is a challenge nonetheless and part of the process here to develop players and, if Sam was to go, for us to pay £30,000 to Carlisle for him and, if there is a potential to bring in millions of pounds for him, that has got to be seen as a good deal."

McInnes pointed out, however, that it did not leave him much time to find a replacement before the closure of the January transfer window.

Birmingham, who sit 19th in the Championship, three places above the relegation spots, are keen to add to their strike force and have also been linked with Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet.