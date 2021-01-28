Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cho So-hyun is the fourth player to join Tottenham this month

Tottenham have signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun on loan from Women's Super League rivals West Ham for the rest of the season.

Spurs also have an option to sign midfielder Cho, 32, on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

She has played 33 times for the Hammers since joining two years ago and scored the penalty which sent the team through to the 2019 Women's FA Cup final.

Cho has won a record 126 caps for South Korea.

She skippered her country at the past two Women's World Cups, leading South Korea to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in 2015, before they lost 3-0 to France in the last 16.

Cho has won trophies in South Korea and Japan, and was the first player from her country to play in Norway.

She is the second South Korean to join Tottenham, with forward Son Heung-min one of the leading members of the men's team.

