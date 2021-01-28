Irish Premiership: Linfield v Dungannon Swifts match postponed in line with Covid-19 case policy
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Linfield and Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park has been called off due to a Covid-19 case.
The Northern Ireland Football League said the postponement had been requested and confirmed in line with its covid case policy.
The second round of Covid-19 testing took place at clubs on Thursday night.
All of Saturday's other five Premiership matches go ahead as scheduled.