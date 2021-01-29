Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Sacha Bastien played four times for Stevenage before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020

Gillingham have signed former Stevenage goalkeeper Sacha Bastien.

The 26-year-old free agent has agreed a short-term contract with the Kent club and bolsters the squad after Joe Walsh left for Queens Park Rangers.

The French goalkeeper made one League Two appearance for Stevenage last year and also played three EFL Trophy games.

"Sacha has trained with us for many weeks since late last year, so we know what he has to offer," said Gillingham boss Steve Evans.

"Further, he has played in a few closed door training ground matches and has done really well.

"The intention was always to bring him in and give him an opportunity, if and when Joe Walsh moved on."

Bastien played in the French lower leagues earlier in his career before having two seasons with top-flight Reims, where he made one start in 2014.

