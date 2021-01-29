Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons shared the spoils with Stuart Cosgrove during the week, but can she go one better against a fresh face this weekend?

The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr in her pursuit of the Premiership bragging rights as they both attempt to forecast the outcome of Saturday's four fixtures.

Scottish Premiership Amy Shelley Celtic v St Mirren 2-1 3-0 Dundee Utd v Hibernian 1-2 1-2 Kilmarnock v St Johnstone 1-0 1-1 Livingston v Aberdeen 1-1 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Shelley's prediction: 3-0

Dundee United v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Shelley's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Shelley's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shelley's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 1230 Pundits 1110