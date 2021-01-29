Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons shared the spoils with Stuart Cosgrove during the week, but can she go one better against a fresh face this weekend?

The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr in her pursuit of the Premiership bragging rights as they both attempt to forecast the outcome of Saturday's four fixtures.

Scottish Premiership
AmyShelley
Celtic v St Mirren2-13-0
Dundee Utd v Hibernian1-21-2
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone1-01-1
Livingston v Aberdeen1-10-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic v St Mirren graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Shelley's prediction: 3-0

Dundee United v Hibernian

Dundee Utd v Hibs

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Shelley's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Shelley's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Aberdeen

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shelley's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1230
Pundits1110
Amy v Pundits
P22W8D7L8

