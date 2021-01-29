Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mick McCarthy succeeded Neil Harris as Cardiff boss in January, 2021

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy is not expecting a busy transfer deadline day on Monday.

The new Bluebirds boss has been consulting the club's recruitment staff about adding to his squad with a "creative" option among the possibilities.

Right-back cover for new recruit Perry Ng is also an area of concern.

But McCarthy said: "I'll probably be in my bed a long time before deadline time on this one."

The former Republic of Ireland manager's Cardiff reign began with a 2-2 midweek draw at Barnsley.

McCarthy's first Championship home game with Cardiff comes on Saturday against former club Millwall.

This month Cardiff have brought in striker Maxx Watters from Crawley and defender Ng from Crewe.

January's transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT On Monday, 1 February and having had a week to assess his squad, McCarthy is relaxed about transfers.

"I am working with the recruitment lads, looking at all the players they were looking at prior to me coming in. Some of them are just non-starters because we have the players we have," said the former Millwall player and manager.

"The only position we do not have strength in depth is probably a right-back because we just have Perry.

"He has been great - I am delighted with Perry. I have only been with him for four or five days [and] I really think he is a good signing. Other than that we are in good shape."

Though McCarthy is not expecting too much activity, he says deadline day can be exciting.

"I always wonder every deadline day, why it ends up getting bonkers and I am sat there at 12 o'clock trying to do stupid deals which could have been done a lot earlier," he added.

"If we all had a bit more common sense, I think they could be done.

"They get a bit complicated because of clubs who want to do it, men in the middle, it never seems to be you talk to a club and it gets done. I've enjoyed some of them and some have been an absolute waste of time. I'll probably be in my bed a long time before deadline time on this one."

Captain Sean Morrison is fit to start against Millwall, while defender Joe Bennett is in contention to return from injury.

But Canadian international Junior Hoilett is out with a tight groin and striker Watters is also missing.

Meanwhile Cardiff have targeted 20 February as a comeback date for midfielder Lee Tomlin, who has been out since October with a groin injury.

McCarthy has plotted a return with the player and is excited by the prospect of seeing Tomlin in action.

"He has that bit of magic dust that can win you a game, an ability to find that pass, find that angle," McCarthy said.

"Aligned with that he has always had to work hard on his fitness, so he will have to do that as well."