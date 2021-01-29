Conor Hourihane's new Swansea team-mates rush to celebrate his equaliser against Brentford as their opponents appeal in vain for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya

Thomas Frank suggested this week that this season's automatic promotion winners in the Championship will come from the current top six.

Frank believes two from Norwich City, Swansea City, Watford, Reading, Bournemouth and his Brentford side will be first and second in the table come 8 May.

Conor Hourihane is not convinced.

Swansea's recent loan signing from Aston Villa knows from experience how swiftly the promotion picture can change in the second tier.

He was part of the Villa side who reached the Premier League in 2018-19 - albeit through the play-offs - despite being 11th in the table with only 12 regular-season games remaining.

"We went on a huge run to get in the play-offs," Hourihane remembers.

"The top six have to look out because there's always someone who comes from the chasing pack.

"You never know, you can't write anyone off. But I'm delighted we're up there in the mix."

Hourihane has been a Swansea player for a little over a week, yet already the Republic of Ireland international looks at home in south Wales.

He has impressed with his attitude off the pitch as well as the obvious quality he brings to Steve Cooper's midfield.

Having played 66 minutes in the 5-1 FA Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest - his first game in more than seven weeks - Hourihane clocked up a first 90-minute appearance since the November international break in Swansea's midweek draw with Brentford.

Cooper's team, who had Kyle Naughton sent off, were heading for defeat until Hourihane's right-wing free-kick missed everyone and bounced into the net to secure an unlikely 1-1 draw.

The point was enough to lift Swansea back into second place ahead of Saturday's trip to 22nd-placed Rotherham, who highlighted the unpredictability of the Championship by winning 3-0 at Middlesbrough in midweek.

"I've had a couple like that in my career that have snuck in the corner after missing everyone out," says Hourihane.

"The dressing room was buzzing after the game because we know that could be a massive point. The team spirit here is clear to see."

If Hourihane's goal was somewhat fortuitous given that it was a cross rather than a shot, there was nothing lucky about the quality of the delivery.

"There is emphasis on myself because set-pieces are one of my strengths," Hourihane says.

"To get off the mark is brilliant because that's why the club have brought me in - to get goals and assists and to make a difference."

Conor Hourihane helped Aston Villa to Championship play-off final victory over Derby in 2019

The Brentford draw provided further evidence that even when they do not perform at their best, Cooper's Swansea can get results.

"I heard someone in the dressing room say that we would have lost that game last year, which shows the squad is learning from the experience of last season and picking up points," Hourihane adds.

"It's a great sign that we've been able to mix it both ways. I know the gaffer wants to play good football and we showed that last week when we won 5-1, but sometimes you can't do that.

"On an ugly night where the other team is playing some good stuff, you have to mix it as well."

Having been outplayed in spells by Brentford, Swansea will hope for more control at Rotherham - though nothing is likely to come easy against Paul Warne's team.

Swansea have had little time to prepare for the Millers, having faced the Bees on Wednesday night and had to fit in the journey to south Yorkshire.

But having been starved of football of late, Hourihane is not about to complain.

"It's what it's all about," he says. "I could have taken the easy option and sat on the bench at Villa, but I want to be a part of something.

"Nights like the other night, when you nick a point and have the buzz in the dressing room, are brilliant. I'm looking forward to the months ahead."