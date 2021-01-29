Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Darnell Fisher started his career with Celtic

Middlesbrough have signed Preston defender Darnell Fisher for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old made 111 league appearances for the Lilywhites after joining from Rotherham in July 2017.

Fisher is the second player to join Boro this week after winger Yannick Bolasie joined on loan on Thursday.

"He's an athletic type who's desperate to come and do well with us," boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

