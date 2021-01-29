Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has praised Iain Blair's "huge contribution" to the Scottish game

Long-serving SPFL secretary Iain Blair has retired, with Calum Beattie confirmed as his replacement.

Blair had been in the role since 1998, initially joining the SPL before its merger with the SFL in 2013.

He leaves with immediate effect and Beattie takes over after four years as assistant secretary.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster, on behalf of the board and member clubs, thanked Blair for his "huge contribution to Scottish football".

Doncaster added: "Iain had intended to step down in summer 2020, but agreed to defer his retirement by six months to help steer the League through the Covid-19 crisis.

"League fixturing and acting as guardian of the rulebook are difficult tasks at the best of times, but Iain has retained a calm positivity and cheerfulness even amidst some of the most challenging moments.

"Calum Beattie has served a four-year apprenticeship with the league and is a very capable and talented individual. I have complete faith in Calum's ability to step up and take over from Iain."

Blair says his 22-year tenure has lived up to his expectations of a "challenging, interesting, enjoyable and frustrating" role.

Beattie thanked Blair for helping to enable a smooth transition and is ready to embrace the "many challenges" facing the 42 member clubs.