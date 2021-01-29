Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace won 2-1 when the sides met at Craven Cottage earlier in the season

Crystal Palace's home match against Fulham on Sunday, 28 February will be broadcast on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

The match, which kicks off at 12:00 GMT, could prove crucial to Fulham's chances of survival with Scott Parker's side currently five points from safety.

All Premier League fixtures up to and including the last weekend of February will be televised live in the UK.

Matches will also be shown on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime.

Fulham's away game at West Brom on Saturday, 30 January is available across the BBC.

All English top-flight games have been televised live in the UK since June, when the 2019-20 season resumed behind closed doors after a three-month suspension forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the three-year UK television deal that began in 2019, only 200 of the 380 Premier League matches per season were originally contracted to be shown live.

So when last season resumed, the extra live games were divided up among the four UK television rights holders, including the BBC.

In October, the Premier League introduced pay-per-view broadcasts - at £14.95 - for all matches not selected for live coverage by Sky, BT and Amazon under their existing contracts.

However, after significant protests among fan groups, the scheme was scrapped in November, with all extra live games once again shared out among the UK rights holders.

Where you can watch the Premier League till 1 March

All kick-off times GMT

Saturday, 30 January

Everton v Newcastle United (12:30 - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Sheffield United (15:00 - Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (15:00 - BBC)

Arsenal v Manchester United (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Southampton v Aston Villa (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 31 January

Chelsea v Burnley (12:00 - BT Sport)

Leicester City v Leeds United (14:00- Sky Sports)

West Ham United v Liverpool (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (19:15 - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 2 February

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (18:00 - BT Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (18:00 - BT Sport)

Manchester United v Southampton (20:15 - BT Sport)

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (20:15 - BT Sport)

Wednesday, 3 February

Burnley v Manchester City (18:00 - BT Sport)

Fulham v Leicester City (18:00 - BT Sport)

Leeds United v Everton (19:30 - BT Sport)

Aston Villa v West Ham United (20:15 - BT Sport)

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (20:15 - BT Sport)

Thursday, 4 February

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (20:00 - BT Sport)

Saturday, 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30 - BT Sport)

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Newcastle United v Southampton (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Fulham v West Ham United (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Manchester United v Everton (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 7 February

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (12:00 - BT Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (14:00 - Sky Sports)

Liverpool v Manchester City (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (19:15 - Sky Sports)

Monday, 8 February

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 13 February

Leicester City v Liverpool (12:30 - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 14 February

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (12:00 - Amazon Prime)

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (14:00 - Sky Sports)

Arsenal v Leeds United (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Everton v Fulham (19:00 - BT Sport)

Monday, 15 February

West Ham United v Sheffield United (18:00 - BT Sport)

Chelsea v Newcastle United (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Friday, 19 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (20:00 - BT Sport)

Saturday, 20 February

Southampton v Chelsea (12:30 - BT Sport)

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Liverpool v Everton (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Fulham v Sheffield United (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 21 February

West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur (12:00 - Sky Sports)

Aston Villa v Leicester City (14:00 - Sky Sports)

Arsenal v Manchester City (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Manchester United v Newcastle United (19:00 - BT Sport)

Monday, 22 February

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 27 February

Manchester City v West Ham United (12:30 - BT Sport)

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 28 February

Crystal Palace v Fulham (12:00 - BBC)

Leicester City v Arsenal (12:00 - BT Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (14:00 - Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Manchester United (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Sheffield United v Liverpool (19:15 - Sky Sports)

Monday, 1 March

Everton v Southampton (20:00 - Sky Sports)