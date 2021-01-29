Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Newberry started his career at St James' Park with Newcastle United

Premiership champions Linfield have signed former Northern Ireland U21 defender Michael Newberry on an 18-month deal.

The English-born 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at Newcastle United, played for Icelandic side Vikingur Olafsvik last season.

"He's a player I know well and he will be an excellent addition to the squad," said Blues boss David Healy.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him over the coming months."

The signing is subject to the normal international clearance protocols.

Meanwhile, Linfield winger Eamon Scannell has joined Portadown on loan until the end of the season.

"I want to take this opportunity to wish him every success for the duration of his loan spell," added Healy.