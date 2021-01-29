Josh Doig (right) joined Hibs after being released by Edinburgh rivals Hearts

Josh Doig says it is "madness" to be linked with Celtic and top English clubs and says there is "no better place" to develop than Hibernian.

The 18-year-old says he was shocked to read on Twitter that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Leeds United were also reportedly monitoring him.

It comes 20 games into the left-back's debut season in the first team.

"It's good to see when you are putting in all this hard work that big names are showing interest," Doig said.

"I think it is all just speculation at the moment. As long as I'm playing football and I'm fit, I'll be happy no matter how far I get."

It is only a little over 18 months since Doig joined Hibs after being released by Edinburgh rivals Hearts - before he switched from midfield to full-back - and almost a year to the day since he went out on loan to Queen's Park.

"I can't take anything for the granted as, two years ago, I was being released from a club and it seems like all of a sudden I am here," he said.

Robertson & Tierney 'such an inspiration'

Doig admits he is a "massive" fan of another player who rose from the Queen's Park ranks to the top - Liverpool's Andy Robertson - as well as Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

"I try to watch them as much as I can," he said. "They are both absolutely flying at the moment. They are such an inspiration for Scottish players, especially playing in my position as well.

"I try to base my game on theirs as much as possible as they are doing something right."

Doig said that a short spell out of the team this season allowed him to build up his fitness and body strength and again displace veteran Lewis Stevenson in the starting line-up.

"I'm only 18 and I still have a lot to work on," he admitted. "But, as Lewis said to me, it's such a short career and, if you play with fear and hide from the ball, it's not going to get you anywhere."

With team-mates Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet also attracting interest, Doig stressed that they could not allow that to become a distraction and head coach Jack Ross is backing the "level-headed and sensible" teenager to do just that.

"His progress has been brilliant and he's obviously a mainstay in our side at the moment," said Ross.

"I genuinely don't have once single concern about it affecting him down to the way he had dealt with the challenges this season and how he has progressed and interacts with me and my staff. He is a player I have every confidence will progress his career very successfully."