Sam Smith scored eight goals in 34 starts while on loan at Cambridge United last season

Cheltenham Town have brought in Reading striker Sam Smith on loan until the end of the season.

Smith, 22, made seven appearances in all competitions while on loan at Tranmere between October and December, but failed to score any goals.

He has also spent time on loan at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United in recent seasons.

Smith will be available for Cheltenham's League Two fixture at Forest Green at Saturday.

