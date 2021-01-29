Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United youngster to join Alaves on loan for rest of season
Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has agreed to join Spanish side Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.
A deal for the 19-year-old Uruguayan has been agreed in principle and is likely to be confirmed on Saturday.
Pellistri joined United from Penarol in October for £9m but is yet to make a first-team appearance.
He has played in two EFL Trophy games for United Under-21s, scoring in December's defeat by Accrington.