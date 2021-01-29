Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Joe Martin has been sent off twice in 11 appearances for Northampton Town this season

Stevenage have re-signed full-back Joe Martin from Northampton Town on a deal until the end of the season.

Martin, 32, previously made 50 Stevenage appearances between 2017 and 2019 before joining the Cobblers.

He will be available for selection for the League Two fixture at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

"His experience, quality and set-piece prowess will help make him an extremely valuable addition to the squad," Stevenage manager Alex Revell said.

